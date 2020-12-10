‘I was more worried about my dog.’ Man’s vehicle stolen with dog inside

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man’s car was stolen from a parking lot in Champaign, but it was what was inside he was more worried about.

Ricky Olsen is a delivery driver and had just walked into a restaurant to pick up an order. But that is all the time it took for someone to take his car and his dog with them.

“In that moment, I really didn’t even care about my car,” said Olsen. “I was more worried about my dog.”

For Olsen, two of his most important possessions are his dog, Star, and his car. But on Wednesday night, both of them were taken from him.

Olsen is a delivery driver, and was grabbing an order from Mo’s Burritos restaurant at the time. “I got out of my car, walked into the restaurant, grabbed the food, was walking back out–all in less then a minute– and when I walked back out, I realized my car wasn’t in the parking lot.”

This photo shows Star. Her owner’s car was stolen while she was inside. She was thrown out of the vehicle and hit by another car. Her owner said she was banged up & bruised.

A security camera from the restaurant captured the moment. Olsen immediately called police.

Not long after that…”They got the call on a walky-talky that a dog matching her description had been thrown out of the car and then was hit by another car,” said Olsen. “My thought process wasn’t that I was going to see my dog alive again…It was heartbreaking.”

But he did. They picked up Star and took her to Olsen.

“She has a little bit of road rash on her snout that she doesn’t like me touching,” said Olsen. “She’s a little banged and bruised, you can tell by the way she walks.” Her right leg is very swollen, but they do not believe anything is broken.

Not long after–to Olsen’s surprise–police found his car about a block from the restaurant. “I would not be able to survive the next few months without a vehicle. That’s absolutely 100 true.”

Olsen said he knew it was not the best idea to leave his car unattended, but he was shocked that it happened so quickly in a lot full of cameras and people. “No one every really expects it to happen in under a minute.”

39-year-old Larry Kirkland is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and animal cruelty. Police said they saw an increase in vehicle thefts earlier this fall.

They typically notice an increase in car burglaries around this time of year. That is because more people are shopping and keeping valuables in their vehicles. They consider those “crimes of opportunity.”

They said that no matter how long you will be away from your car–turn it off, lock it and take the keys with you.