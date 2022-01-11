“I was just shocked…” MLK celebration award winner reacts to her nomination

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – This year, Janice Walker has been chosen to get the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award, and it’s something she is not taking lightly.

Walker is with the Trauma Resilience Initiative in the county, and she’s spent much of her life helping people who have been impacted by gun violence.

Walker said when she was told about the award, she was speechless, and knowing it came from nominations in the community makes her even more motivated to help.

“That this is the community voted on award is very, very humbling, and it only makes me want to do what I do better. It gives me motivation,” Walker said. “I’ve always been taught that helping your community and helping your neighbors is what your life is all about. So, I feel like if I were to go tomorrow, I would have done my work.”

Walker will be presented her award this Sunday at the MLK Champion County celebration. It’s at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m., the Community Choir begins at 4:30 p.m., and the program begins at 5:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.