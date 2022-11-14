DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s habitat for humanity is now in need of some help. A fire destroyed their garage last night. That fire led to an explosion that took out the roof and overhead door.

This is what Jonathan Gibson, Danville’s Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, saw when he pulled up to the restore. He thought he was responding to a simple door being left open.

But what he saw left him devastated.

“Every day that the doors are closed here. We have no money coming in, but we still have bills and money going out,” said Gibson.

Fire investigator Chris McMahon said it’s safe to say several things played a part in the fire. That includes a gust of wind and the propane tank. But it didn’t destroy everything.

McMahon said the habitat is lucky the fire happened in the garage. The brick walls helped to delay the spread. But water damage will shut down the habitat store for some time.

However, it was the community who made the crucial call.

Gibson estimates the damage to cost more than $250,000 and he’s asking for the community’s help. On top of losing money, they could be seeing a loss because of smoke and water damage. He said much of the inventory needs to be thrown away.

The inspector said usually these fires can be avoidable.

“Where they’re at now is actually probably the safest place they could be. They’re out in an area where the concrete barriers all the way around them, so,” said McMahon.

But even this building followed the rules.