DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A victim of sexual assault and his mom are sharing their story now that his abuser is behind bars.

“I am angry that it went on for so long, angry that he did that to my son,” said Lisa Young.

She says she adopted her son Michael and his sister Leanna in 2002 to protect them from their past sexual abuse as children.

“In 8th grade I noticed a huge change in him, and at first I thought it was just his past coming to light,” said Lisa.

But it wasn’t. Her son was being sexually abused again, this time it was her boss.

“Bob Lazzell was a little too friendly with my son,” said Lisa.

Lisa was a teacher at First Baptist Christian School in Danville, Robert Lazzell was the principal.

“He would drive by our house at night, drive by the alleyway,” said Lisa.

Her mom instinct was telling her something was wrong.

“But I couldn’t prove it and I looked at Michael’s phone it didn’t show, come to find out, he had given Michael a different phone,” said Lisa.

Years after the abuse, Michael Young finally told his parents the truth.

“I just couldn’t take it anymore, the truth was so heavy,” said Michael.

Michael says it started when he was 14 years old; He went to Lazzell as a trusted adult for help.

“I was confused about what had happened to me as a child and would open up to him,” said Michael.

He says what started as a mentorship turned into manipulation over his past trauma and became years of sexual abuse.

“If I didn’t do said things, show him affection the way he wanted it to be there would repercussions and consequences,” said Michael.

Michael says Lazzell was there at every turn and would even stalk Michael if he blocked him on social media.

“He made it a point to position himself in locker rooms and on trips in hotel rooms to able to observe other young people boys specifically,” said Michael.

The abuse took a toll on Michael’s mental health. Lisa says he attempted suicide several times in college. But now, Michael is just happy Lazzell is behind bars for the next 10 years.

“Because that’s ten years he can’t hurt anybody else,” said Michael.

“God gives each one of us choices to make and Bob Lazzell made a wicked wicked decision when he did that to my son,” said Lisa.

Michael has a long healing journey ahead, but has found trust in God and his faith, that he wasn’t sure could ever be restored.

“After everything I’ve been through He has never forsaken me and even though it felt like it at times, He has always been loyal and if anything it has made my faith stronger,” said Michael.

Now Michael and Lisa hope more victims will come forward.

A judge sentenced Lazzell to 12 years in prison. The State’s Attorney says he was the principal and a Deacon. He worked at the church from 2000-2016, and was also the Mission Fund Treasurer. Lazzell will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

We reached out to the church and they sent us this statement:

As a ministry, we are deeply grieved that one of our former staff members has been convicted

of sexually assaulting a minor. Today, Robert Lazzell has pled guilty to these charges and was

sentenced to serve twelve years in prison. The victim was a youth in our church and school at the time when the assault occurred. Our hearts are broken for the victim and his family, and we are thankful for the justice that has transpired, today, in this situation. First Baptist Church of Danville does not cover-up abuse, and we have zero tolerance for child abuse in our ministry. As a matter of policy, First Baptist Church reports all suspicions of potential child abuse to the authorities. We carefully interview and screen our employees and volunteers, and our leadership team works to maintain child protection policies based on best practices nationally and Illinois State law. Every youth volunteer and staff member of our church and school are required to go through mandatory training classes each year reviewing these policies and procedures. Additionally,

we have classes for our students informing and instructing them on how they should feel comfortable in reporting any abuse to our counseling staff immediately. Unfortunately, our church and school staff were not made aware of this conduct until after it was reported to law enforcement. We believe that transparency, child safety, and accountability are essential for successful ministry, and we are fully committed to ministering to our people in a safe and responsible manner. We stand with any victim of abuse, and we continue to stand with this young man and his family as they have sought justice in this matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family as they continue to heal from this situation. We continue to prayerfully support the victim and his family as they seek justice and healing from this situation. In accordance with our child protection policy, First Baptist Church of Danville does not tolerate child abuse or any cover-up of abuse in our ministries. First Baptist Church of Danville.

Lazzell marks the third man who worked at the school convicted of sex crimes. In 2000 a church spokesperson says David Cornelius was terminated. When asked, they would not say why. Cornelius then taught at Schlarman Academy in Danville where he took a plea deal after sexual abuse allegations involving a 9-year-old. Cornelius was given four years probation.

Rodger Van Raden worked at First Baptist from 2003-2013. He was also terminated. When asked, the church spokesperson would not say. Van Raden then went to work at Faith Baptist Church in Urbana. He was was convicted in 2021 after abusing a female student in his youth group. He is serving 15 years.

Michael and Lisa both gave a statement in court last week. It was Michael’s first time seeing Lazzell since the abuse. Michael says it was liberating to see his abuser in court. It was also nice to see a crowd of blue.

Katie Gibson, who went to school with Michael, started the Blue Shirt Coalition to stand in solidarity with Michael and fill the courtroom with one color, so he knew he was supported.

Gibson says the whole case was a shock since her mom was also a teacher there and she was around Lazzell often.

“He was involved in everything,” said Gibson. “He was in the choir, he did children’s ministry, he was obviously in charge of the school, so when this case case out it was a shock, it was a shock to all of us because we had other people charges in the past but he wasn’t on anyone’s radar that I was aware of.”

Michael, Lisa, and Gibson believe there are other victims out there. They all encourage anyone to come forward and say if someone does, they will be supported.