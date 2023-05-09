URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have to pay more in one city for using a plastic bag at grocery stores.

Urbana is looking at adding a 5-10-cent fee per bag. Right now, the city council is just talking about it, but one Urbana business is already charging extra for bags.

“Urbana has always been really, in my eyes, environmentally sustainable. I know they’re doing a lot of new composting initiatives, and other recycling initiatives which is really great,” said Sarah Buckman, Common Ground Marketing Manager. “Reducing plastic waste is on a lot of our minds, so I think that will be good.”

Urbana wouldn’t be the first to have a single-use tax. Places like Chicago, Edwardsville, and Batavia already have city-wide plastic bag costs in place.