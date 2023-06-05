DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This event was meant to feel more like a family gathering than a survivor’s celebration, but survivors say somehow it felt more special than both.

“I think it’s worthwhile. I think its very warming… heart,” said Brian Carpenter, a survivor.

Families, food, and live tunes filled Fairview Park in Decatur. And it was all for cancer survivors.

“We just care about them all and we love to see these survivors smiling and having a great time and jamming out the music. You can probably hear it right now,” said Andrew Dilbeck, Marketing Specialist with HSHS St. Mary’s.

“We can do so much more together than by ourselves,” said Rachel Ward, Oncology Outreach with Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and HSHS Saint Mary’s Hospital host the event together. It started 36 years ago as a small gathering. During the pandemic, it was a drive-thru. Now it’s back and outdoors.

“Stuff like this getting out, just adding some normalcy or a little pep in your step from this music jamming that really helps you get out of that funk,” said Dilbeck.

This celebration isn’t just for those treated by the organizers. It’s for anybody who’s ever been diagnosed with cancer, no matter how serious or how recent.

“The first day you find out you have cancer, you’re a survivor. So, the day one to ten years later, you’re still a survivor,” said Ward.

Brian Carpenter was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago. He says he doesn’t just come here for a good time. He comes out to be around people who share his experience and the volunteers that put it together.

“I think that everybody should. If they’re willing to do this for us, we should. come out and enjoy what they’re bringing to us,” said Carpenter.

Organizers are hoping to come out to enjoy the experience at next year’s event.