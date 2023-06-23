PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — From growing up in a small town with a couple of thousand people to performing on national TV for millions across the country. That’s how the last few months looked for Gina Miles. She’s still celebrating her big win from this past season of “The Voice.”

Now, she’s looking back at how Our Town Paxton helped her climb the ladder to where she is today.

Miles started singing when she was 12 or 13. She said she simply loved to write and sing, but knew she needed to improve.

After years of choir, practicing and performing at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, it all changed.

She’s bringing home a big, shiny trophy from NBC’s “The Voice.” It started with a blind audition in front of four artists she calls her idols. Kelly Clarkson turned her chair first, and then Niall Horan.

“I remember telling everyone…they literally look like wax figures. They’re all so perfect,” Miles described. “Then Niall turned around and it was like having a friend immediately.”

So, Horan took the 19-year-old under his wing, and she learned even more along the way.

“That’s the biggest thing that I took away from Niall is being prepared is the best way to combat your nerves because I am a very nervous performer,” Miles said.

She said his advice helped her feel more at peace and allowed her to focus more on the music.

“I started this because I wanted to sing, I wanted to write, I wanted to perform,” Miles explained. “After this, I hope to do exactly that. I want to write more, I want to perform, be able to go places and see people.”

To help her get there, she’s leaning on Our Town Paxton. They’ve had her back the whole time with watch parties and signs in storefront windows.

“I have nothing but nice things and thankfulness to say because I really had never imagined in a million years that that would be the kind of response that I would get,” she described.

Miles certainly didn’t expect a billboard like this one on I-57 either, especially living in California today.

“Even after moving away, I still see that as my home. It was nice that they still saw it as my home too,” she reflected.

She said she hopes to come back to Paxton this summer to reconnect with friends, family and teachers.