SIDNEY, Ill., (WCIA) — As you pull into Sidney, you can see the storm damage on both sides of the road. People spent their Thursday afternoons picking up tree limbs and big branches up and down Main Street, and into the neighborhoods.

“I got a call from my wife who was in the basement at the time and she said she heard a big thud and something breaking,” Mike Roy, who has lived in Sidney for 11 years, said.

When he got that call, he left work and drove home to Sidney.

“I knew it wasn’t good. The closer I got to the home, the worse I felt,” he described.

He pulled into his driveway to a tree snapped in half and in the side of his house. High winds from severe storms blew it down.

“Everyone’s safe, nobody got hurt, so far we’re just without power,” Roy said.

Now, he’s picking up the pieces, calling insurance and figuring out his next steps.

Roy isn’t the only one cleaning up the debris. Nearly every neighborhood in Sidney is working through the mess. Tree branches line the sides of the road, and branches are blocking much of James Court.

The damage in Sidney is stretching outside of town too. Rich and Denise Walden’s grain bin is destroyed, and Dennis Riggs is dealing with crop damage.

“I’ve never seen that much rain that fast with that much wind. I could barely see the front of my tractor hood,” Riggs said. “It hit hard, it hit fast, and a lot of water.”

He was working in his fields about six miles south of Sidney when the storm hit and now, he’s seeing the impacts right in his front yard with down trees.

Now, his family is working together to pick up the sticks.

“We’re putting them in our Gator and we’re putting them into a dump pile,” Claire Desmond, Riggs’ granddaughter, said.

“Trees can be regrown, crops can be replanted or that type of thing. But, I hope everybody was safe,” Riggs added.

He said there was a good part out of today’s storms — the rain. His rain gauge measured an inch of water, something his crops desperately needed.