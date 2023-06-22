DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The search is on for a teenager’s four-legged friend in Danville. His mother calls him their “calming dog,” and says it’s been an emotional few days since he got loose.

1-year-old Stanford isn’t technically a registered therapy dog, but this family doesn’t need a title to know the love he brings them is just as valuable.

“He’s a good dog. I just want him back, you know,” Maleiki Starke said.

They say a dog is a man’s best friend. But then there’s Maleiki Starke and his Boston terrier, Stanford.

“They’re like brothers,” Tamara Red said.

That’s why Starke and his mother, Tamara Red, plan to keep searching every corner of Danville until they bring Stanford back home.

“I didn’t think about the fireworks,” Red said. “But we were letting him out like we normally do at night.”

Red says while many celebrated Juneteenth with fireworks, the dog slipped through a small opening in the fence.

“My son Maleiki went to go let the dogs in and said: ‘where’s Stanford?’ And I’m like, ‘what do you mean, where’s Stanford?'” Red recalled.

Doorbell camera footage shows Stanford turning the corner of the fence to the front of the house before running off, all while his family inside thought he was secure – like usual.

“It’s like, wow, he’s really gone,” Red said.

Days have passed since the last sightings near a McDonald’s.

“It’s been emotional. I notice with my son, he’ll get up and look out the front window and see if he came back on the steps,” Red said.

Red calls Stanford her son’s “calming dog.”

“He snuggles up with him and if he ever has a bad day, he’ll come along and sit with Maleiki and they’ll chill out,” Red said.

“He just pops up and it helps, you know?” Starke said.

As much as anyone would miss their lost dog, Starke misses his a little extra.

“Sometimes it’s hard knowing your dog isn’t there when you most need him,” Starke said.

Stanford’s absence is felt by everybody – including the little guests of Red’s home daycare.

“He helped one little boy get over a fear of dogs. We teach them [to] pet, and pet nicely. He just sits there and lets them pet him. They ask about him too,” Red said.

Now, all the pair can do is cover the city in flyers, call his name down Bowman Avenue, hope for the best – and wait.

“I’m just hoping he’ll come prance his little self up and say ‘hey I’m here,'” Red said.

Stanford disappeared in Danville near Madison Avenue and Bowman Avenue on Monday. If you cross paths with him, Red wants you to know he may be timid, but he’s “a sweet boy.” It’s important not to chase him – and call right away. Stanford is microchipped and registered with Petkey. Red says if you find him, to contact Petkey at 734-600-3463 or www.petkey.com. You can also call 217-977-4608.