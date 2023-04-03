WELLINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Wood, siding, and rooftop pieces are scattered throughout the roads of Wellington leaving behind bareboned structures.

Henry Ravens skipped town to avoid the storms, but that didn’t stop him from dealing with the aftermath once he got back. Barely anything was left of his aunt’s shed. After seeing the severity of the damage Ravens immediately went into help mode.

“I thought this was going to be a lot of work and the night of the storm I went over to Allen’s, and I helped him a little bit,” said Ravens.

Allen Decker’s farm is right across from the Raven’s. The storm flipped one of his trucks and damaged three of his sheds.

Decker said this happened almost 27 years to the day of a tornado causing the same damage. So, this time they tried to prepare by putting all of the vehicles in the shed, but the wind power was stronger than his grandson’s plans. While the Deckers were sheltered in their basement, their sheds were ripped apart just feet away.

“You can’t tell it from there, but it got inside the shed, and it must’ve sailed that door. The inside is kind of a catastrophe also,” said Decker.

“All of sudden it changed and just started roaring. I thought well that doesn’t sound very good,” said Ruth Anne Metz.

Metz said felt like an ordinary day until the wind started to howl. Without a basement, she had to bunker down in her utility closet. She thought the worst was over when she came out until her son told her that her shed was gone.

Neither the Metz nor Ravens plans on rebuilding their sheds. They all are still assessing the costs of damages. In the meantime, they’re all preparing for the same thing – the next storm.