CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is hoping to get new body and car cameras. The city council will vote tonight on approving the $1.6 million purchase.

Officers say the upgraded equipment will benefit them as much as the community. If approved, the police department will get 42 in-car cameras, 130 body cameras, and unlimited digital storage for all the videos.

“Every interaction that an officer has with any citizen at all is recorded,” said Brian Maloney, interim patrol lieutenant.

Video cameras have become a part of a police officer’s uniform and starting next year the Safe-T Act is making it a requirement throughout the state.

“We want the best, you know, good quality equipment. Total transparency and accountability for the police,” said Maloney.

The department has been ahead of the curve having them since 2016. And now it’s making sure the officers are equipped and prepared to better serve the community.

“If we go to a call and another officer has their body camera on and activated. If an officer gets out, there’s automatically it gets activated. That peace of mind is huge,” said Maloney.

Officer Maloney says the cameras they have now are more of an interference than an asset. He said the time officers spend working with outdated equipment can be spent on patrol.

“When we do a video, it automatically tags our videos. That process alone takes several minutes per call for every officer to do to tag their videos. They’re not going to have to do that anymore because it’s automatic,” said Maloney.

The updated technology will also help with the accountability of the officers and those they interact with while on duty. Administrators back at the station can tap in and see what’s happening in an emergency.

“I feel really good about this technology and that it’s going to be really good for us.”

Officers expect to start using the cameras in December if approved.