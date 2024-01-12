CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — They were hours that felt endless. A Champaign mother and her community had to search for her five-year-old son with special needs after he was put on the wrong bus.

Diamond Brown said her son Dahklyn has autism and is non-verbal. He rides the bus home every day from Stratton Elementary School with help from a teacher’s assistant.

But on Wednesday, that didn’t happen.

“Right now, I don’t feel like my child is safe,” said Brown, “I don’t feel like it’s safe to send my child to school because you’re not paying attention to him. I don’t know how you lose a human being of five.”

Brown was waiting for her son to get off the bus at 3:50 p.m. Then 10 minutes went by, then 40. Before long, more than two hours passed, and her son was yet to be found.

“When I called the school, they told me ‘Hey, Dahkyln possibly got on the wrong bus. You’re going to have to come to the school and get him,'” she said.

When she asked which bus he got on so she could meet it, Brown said the school told her they didn’t know where he was.

“You guys did not reach out to me to call me and let me know my child was missing,” she said of the school district. “I had to call you guys. Why?”

She said when she asked for more answers, they told her to leave a message.

“I’m like, ‘You want me to leave a message about my current kid who is missing now, at this moment, to leave a message about him missing?’ Brown said. “And she says, ‘Give me one second,’ and hangs up the phone.”

Brown said she called back every minute with no answer. Neighbors, family, friends on social media and the Champaign Police Department all stepped up to help find Dahkyln.

“I had people that I don’t even talk to or don’t even know me inboxing me saying, ‘I’ll look for him, I’m looking outside, we’re searching high and low for him,'” Brown said.

She said the bus driver found her son after finishing the route. He was hiding under a seat, alone and scared.

“Come to find out he was underneath the seat and he’s freezing,” Brown said. “He was soiled in his own urine because, mind you, he cannot toilet himself. His pants were soaking wet.”

The district released a statement, saying, “A student was reported missing, and following a detailed search, the student was located safely. The student was never without staff supervision and has since been reunited with their family. We apologized to the family.”

Brown said that didn’t happen.

“Stratton or Unit 4 has not reached out to me to say anything or to apologize or say they are investigating or what they’re doing or what disciplinary actions are in place,” she said.

In the statement, Champaign School District said they have launched an investigation to ensure that a similar situation does not occur again, and the safety and security of its students and staff remains a top priority.