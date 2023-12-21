SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Beacon has been helping adults with disabilities for decades. Now, one of its programs is really catching on.

The Sullivan company decided that instead of only helping people at its campus, they would give people the tools they need to be more independent. About two years ago, the Moultrie County Beacon decided to bring on an employment specialist, and now, more adults with disabilities are getting jobs in the community.

The Moultrie County Beacon helps people from all over Central Illinois.

The company offers adults with disabilities housing with 24-hour assistance, and a warehouse where people can earn money recycling cardboard or building stakes for construction.

Employment Specialist Stan Parks said he helps people at the Beacon get jobs — but that’s not all.

“It’s about a job that they like and [are] passionate about,” Parks said. “And Randall’s a great example. He said it’s been a dream job. He’s loved McDonald’s since [childhood], and his mother said the same thing.”

Randy Lacox has been with the Beacon for more than a decade. Now, he’s entering his third year at McDonald’s.

He said his mother was a big influence in getting his dream job.

“She gave me some tips and stuff. She said, ‘Yeah, that’d be good for you. Why don’t you start off right there?’ She was happy,” Lacox said.

Lacox used to work in the warehouse, and after Parks started helping him with a resume and tips for job interviews, Lacox is earning more than he ever has. But it hasn’t been easy.

“He needs to transition from that world to the community: integrated, working with coworkers who don’t know him and don’t have to love him, they just want him to do his job,” Parks said.

Lacox doesn’t just do his job — he’s thriving in it. He’s gotten a raise to prove it.

“My check’s to be a little bit bigger,” Lacox said. “That’s the reason why I chose the job.”

Parks said 16 people have secured employment in the area with his help. For some of those adults with disabilities, the working world takes a little adjusting.

“I remember when it first snowed once,” Parks said. “‘Hey, should I call in? It’s snowing.’ No, adults go to work when it’s snowing. You get someone with the four-wheel drive, or you leave earlier.”

The working world can also be life-changing.

“He said, ‘I depend on you,’” Lacox said. “No other manager ever said that to me.”

Lacox said he now has his own apartment and usually walks to work. Parks said, since the program started, people who have found work have collectively earned over $200,000.