CHAMPAIGN – Urbana mayor Diane Marlin came on The Morning Show today to talk about student volunteers within the community. Dozens of students were recognized for their efforts last week during the Mayoral Recognition Program.

There were 95 students from Urbana High School there who contributed 5981 hours of community service. It’s number Marlin is happy to point out, because she wants kids to know the importance of being kind.

“It’s not just kids. Everyone is doing the right thing and working towards a positive outcome. For every act of violence, you have 100 acts of kindness.”