“I can’t put into words how devastating everything is:” Donator speaks about trip to Kentucky

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Although they knew the aftermath of the Kentucky tornado was devastating, two people from Danville were still taken aback when they saw it with their own eyes…

Corey Shurr, her sister – Patricia Kizer, their mother and a few of their friends recently decided to come together to collect needed items for tornado victims.

On Wednesday, they made a trip to Mayfield to donate clothes, shoes, non-perishable food items, 12 cases of water and cleaning supplies. They dropped the donations off at the Eagles Club – a local organization that are collecting donations and distributing those to people living in Mayfield.

Shurr stated, “I can’t put into words how devastating everything is. The pictures on the news do no justice until you see it up close first hand.”

Kizer said she’s extremely glad to have an opportunity to help the tornado victims. According to her, officials at the Eagles Club kept saying thank you to her group when they brought in the donations.

“If you can donate, whatever you can donate, they’re going to need it,” Shurr said. “The only thing that they have right now is each other and their prayers.”

If you’re still looking for a way to donate, you can check out the links below

Pictures from Shurr’s trip to Kentucky

Pictures from Shurr’s trip to Kentucky

Pictures from Shurr’s trip to Kentucky

An interview with Shurr and Kizer will be included in this story later.