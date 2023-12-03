WAPELLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois man started a Toys for Tots drive after seeing a need for it in his community.

Shawn Horve, a volunteer firefighter in Wapella, wanted to do more this holiday season. So, on Sunday, he threw a Stuff-the-Truck event for kids in need in DeWitt County.

Horve saw a need to help kids who may need extra support during a time of year that many might take for granted. He said this is the first time that Toys for Tots has been in DeWitt County for some years now, and what started as an idea more than a month ago is now a reality.

Horve knows what the devastation of losing a home to a fire can do to a child, so he decided to ask around about ways to help those kids. He connected Logan County’s Toys for Tots, and soon after, he had a Stuff-the-Truck event outside of his hometown’s gas station. Horve said that not only will the gifts support fire victims, but they will also be given to children awaiting adoption.

Marine Kyle Flores, who also volunteered his time for Stuff-the-Truck, said he’s impressed with Horve’s dedication to giving back.

“To reach out more into the aspect of helping out children, again within the local area, it’s commendable,” Flores said.

Flores was surprised with the amount of people who brought gifts, especially in a town of just over 500 residents.

“All the boxes and bins over there are full, including the table,” he said. “So, it just shows how invested the community is.”

After this season with Toys for Tots, Horve said he plans on working for the charitable foundation full-time. Horve was also amazed to see the community he sought to help turn around, help him right back. For him, it’s the best gift he could’ve gotten this year.

“I couldn’t ask for a better community here,” Horve said. “I mean, they’ve outdone themselves so far for me, and only in the few, short amount of weeks that I’ve been doing this. So, I can’t believe the turnout that I’m getting right now.”

Those that wish to donate to Toys for Tots can do so by visiting toysfortots.org.