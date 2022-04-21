ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The ramp from I-74 West to I-57 South is temporarily closed for construction.

Officials said the detour has vehicles exit onto I-57 North, go three miles to exit 240 Market Street then head back south on I-57.

According to officials, several drivers are disregarding the detour and staying on I-74 West and exiting at Exit 174 – Prairieview Road to turn back on I-74 East to I-57 South. This intersection is not controlled by a traffic light and has caused significant backups on the I-74 West 174 exit. Officials also said some of these backups have extended back onto the main line of the Interstate, causing dangerous traffic conditions that can enhance a chance of a serious accident.

Local traffic to Mahomet should consider exiting at Route 47 to avoid delays, officials added.

Drivers can look at these signs to follow the proper detour: