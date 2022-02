PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 in Piatt County is completely blocked by a crash involving multiple jack-knifed semi-trucks.

The crash happened at milepost 164, about two miles before the exit to Mansfield. The Illinois State Police said that travel between Mansfield and Champaign is “highly discouraged” because of crashes and whiteout conditions.

This is a developing story.