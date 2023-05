VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency announced that an interstate ramp near Tilton will be closed beginning Thursday, May 18.

The emergency management agency shared on social media that the U.S. 150 ramp onto Interstate 74 westbound near Tilton will be closed to all traffic. They advise drivers to use an alternate route during the closure.

They also said to expect delays.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen on June 1.