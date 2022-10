DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4.

IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers to use alternate routes and pay close attention to changed conditions in the work zones.

The construction is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.