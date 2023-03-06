ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a section of I-74 will close overnight in both directions for the next four nights beginning Monday.

IDOT said the closures are just west of St. Joseph and will allow for the removal of beams on the County Road 2000 E bridge over I-74. The closures are scheduled to be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Thursday morning.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at U.S. 150 (exit 185), and westbound traffic at Ogden (exit 197) during the closures. IDOT advises that drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. They are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck over the next 6 years as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.