I-74 construction to begin on September 21

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation said a construction project on I-74 near Danville will start on September 21, which will affect traffic in the area.

In a news release, officials said the work would be just east of exit 210. The project would replace bridges that carry I-74 over the Salt Fork Vermilion River. “Two median crossovers will be needed to accommodate construction, which will require lane closures.” There will be an open lane in both directions at all times.

Officials said this year’s portion of work is expected to be done by the end of November.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time when traveling through the area as delays should be expected. They are also asked to use alternate routes when possible.