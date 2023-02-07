Update 4:20 p.m.
The I-74 eastbound left lane is now open. Officials said though that the right lane will remain closed for multiple hours for tow operations near Ogden.
Update 4:15 p.m.
Illinois State Police have confirmed a personal vehicle crash at milepost 193 on I-74 eastbound. The crash occurred in the backed up traffic from the vehicle fire at milepost 197.
Officials said there are no injuries in the crash.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police, Vermilion County Sheriff, and Emergency Services are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle on fire along I-74 eastbound located at milepost 197 in Champaign County.
ISP said I-74 eastbound is being diverted at Exit 197 near Ogden at this time. This is until the fire can be put out and traffic can safely travel on the roadway.
One of our viewers sent in a video of the truck on I-74, and another sent images from the scene.
ISP advises everyone to use caution and be aware of stopped or slow-moving vehicles in this area as EMS and work crews will be cleaning up the area.
This is a developing story.
Courtesy: TJ Barton