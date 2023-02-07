Update 4:20 p.m.

The I-74 eastbound left lane is now open. Officials said though that the right lane will remain closed for multiple hours for tow operations near Ogden.

Update 4:15 p.m.

Illinois State Police have confirmed a personal vehicle crash at milepost 193 on I-74 eastbound. The crash occurred in the backed up traffic from the vehicle fire at milepost 197.

Officials said there are no injuries in the crash.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police, Vermilion County Sheriff, and Emergency Services are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle on fire along I-74 eastbound located at milepost 197 in Champaign County.

ISP said I-74 eastbound is being diverted at Exit 197 near Ogden at this time. This is until the fire can be put out and traffic can safely travel on the roadway.

Courtesy: Anonymous

One of our viewers sent in a video of the truck on I-74, and another sent images from the scene.

ISP advises everyone to use caution and be aware of stopped or slow-moving vehicles in this area as EMS and work crews will be cleaning up the area.

This is a developing story.

Courtesy: TJ Barton