URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that work on two I-74 bridges between Cunningham Avenue (exit 184) and University Avenue (exit 185) will begin Tuesday.

Officials said the first stage of construction includes improving the shoulders leading up to each bridge to support traffic. The work is expected to last three nights. IDOT said a concrete barrier will then be placed, which will reduce I-74 to one lane in each direction.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

IDOT said that drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. They advise everyone to use alternate routes, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.