CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Department of Transportation announced that construction will resume on Interstate 74 to replace two bridges — one over Market Street and another over the Canadian National Railway yard in Champaign — starting Saturday.

On April 3, two-way traffic on I-74 will shift to the eastbound lanes while the westbound portions of the bridges are built. Work is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

Both bridges were built in the 1950s, and widened in 1992, but are now in the advanced stage of deterioration, according to a new release from the Illinois Department of Transportation,

Officials said that motorists should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling through the area. Likewise, alternative routes should be considered.