I-72 work begins Aug. 12

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that construction on Interstate 72 between White Heath (exit 169) and Interstate 57 at Champaign (exits 182A-B) will begin August 12.

The $8.3 million Rebuild Illinois project involves 11 miles of pavement patching and resurfacing

and will require lane closures, with one lane open in each direction at all times. Work is expected

to be complete by the end of November, weather permitting.

“This Rebuild Illinois project is another example of the significant investment being made for the

future,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the

work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.