MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of I-72 in Macon County will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday as crews resurface the highway.

The lane closure will begin at the Sangamon County line and extend to approximately 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51, a total distance of about eight miles.

Drivers are advised to consider using an alternate route of travel when feasible. If using an alternate route is not feasible, drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time to drive through the area. They should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The resurfacing on I-72 is part of the Rebuild Illinois capitol program, which is investing more than $33 billion into all modes of transportation. The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway during the six-year program, which is in its second year.