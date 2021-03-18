I-72 reconstruction project begins

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Work has started on I-72 near the Macon/Piatt County line.

This is in regards to the I-72 reconstruction project, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials. It will start at the county line and go west 4.5 miles to the Cemetery Road overpass.

Officials stated there will be daytime lane closures through the middle of May. Installation of a temporary concrete barrier will happen during that time.

Traffic will be diverted to the westbound lanes. Vehicles will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting in mid-May. Officials said this part of the project is expected to be done by the end of November.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area, allow extra travel-time and pay attention to work zone signs. Alternative routes should also be taken when possible.

“This is part of the $27.7 million Rebuild Illinois capital improvement project will reconstruct the eastbound lanes in 2021,” said officials. “The westbound lanes will be reconstructed in 2022. Benefits from the project will include providing a smoother road surface.”