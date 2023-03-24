KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Interstate 57 near Kankakee will be closed next week for three nights.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a news release Friday they will close southbound portion overnight between the Illinois 50 interchange at exit 315 and U.S. 45/52 interchange at exit 308 starting Tuesday, March 28 to repair the shoulder. The section of the interstate will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A posted detour will guide drivers to take Illinois 50 and U.S. 45/52.

Delays should be expected, state officials said. They also ask motorists to pay close attention to the roads, follow the posted speed limit signs, and stay off their phones.

IDOT previously closed the same section overnight in January for road repairs near Grinnell Road.