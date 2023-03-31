CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Both directions of Interstate 57 are currently shut down between Paxton and Rantoul due to multiple overturned vehicles caused by severe weather.

On-scene reporters saw two semi-trucks and a tour bus overturned near Ludlow. It has been confirmed that there were 32 people aboard the bus. Three people were hurt, but they are expected to be ok.

Pat McNeely’s son was aboard the bus.

“He said the bus pulled over on the side of the highway, stopped to wait for the storm to pass, and it seems like a tornado or burst of wind from the tornado pushed the bus on its side,” McNeely said. “He’s fine. Just probably a little shaken, ready to go home.”

State Police officials added that power lines are down across the highway and the highway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story