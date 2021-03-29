I-57 ramp reopens after Illinois State Police conduct shots fired investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The ramp from southbound I-57 to Market Street was temporarily closed Monday. Illinois State Police said they were conducting a shots fired investigation in that area.

Troopers said they have not heard of anyone being hurt from this incident.

State Police said they temporarily shut down the ramp so their crime scene unit could process the area. They stated there were spent shell casings found in the area and on the ramp.

The ramp reopened around 6:15 p.m., according to State Police.

Troopers were not able to provide further information regarding the investigation.