CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The ramp from southbound I-57 to Market Street is temporarily closed. Illinois State Police said they are conducting a shots fired investigation in that area.

Troopers said they have not heard of anyone being hurt from this incident.

State Police are currently waiting on their crime scene unit to get there to continue their investigation. They said some shell casings were found in the area, as well as on the ramp.

There is no word on when the ramp will reopen.