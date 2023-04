TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – Police are investigating the cause of an early morning crash on I-57, just outside of Tuscola. It happened around 1:00 A.M.

Both southbound lanes had to be shut down for 3 hours. During that time, traffic had to drive on the right hand emergency lane while the wreckage was cleaned up.

No one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story.