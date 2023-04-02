PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said I-57 is now open after severe weather and tornadoes caused damage to the area Friday.

Officials said I-57, between Paxton and Rantoul, would be closed beginning around 6 p.m. Saturday while crews repaired the damage.

There were detours during the closure. ISP said southbound traffic was detoured at Paxton to U.S. 45 south to Rantoul back onto I-57. Northbound traffic was detoured at Rantoul to U.S. 45 to Paxton back onto I-57.

The repairs took longer than the expected 10 p.m. reopening. However, ISP confirmed that the road reopened in the area several minutes after the anticipated time.

Because of the severe weather Friday, there were multiple overturned vehicles on that portion of I-57. WCIA crews were on the scene and saw two semi-trucks and a tour bus overturned near Ludlow.

WCIA confirmed that there were 32 people aboard the bus. Three people were hurt, but they are expected to be okay.