CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police were dispatched to I-57 in response to a semi fire early Friday morning.

Police said if you plan to take I-57 to work this morning, you may need to find a different way.

According to officers, the northbound lanes will continue to be closed until around 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., northbound traffic may be opened with a partial lane closure in the right lane at Milepost 223. All southbound lanes are clear.

This story will be updated.