CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the ramp from northbound I-57 to westbound I-74 in Champaign will close on Tuesday, June 13.

IDOT reported that the closure is necessary to begin the construction of a new I-74 bridge over I-57 as part of a larger project to rebuild the entire interchange. A detour utilizing northbound I-57 to Market Street and then back to southbound I-57 to westbound I-74 will be in place during the construction.

Officials said it is expected to last about one year.

IDOT said drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. They advise drivers to use alternate routes, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, officials reported. They said accomplishments through the third year of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

