DIVERNON, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have started returning crashed cars to owners who were in Monday’s deadly pile-up on I-55.

ISP started returning vehicles to owners who had been stuck in the pile-up Wednesday morning. At least 10 people called to pick up their cars, according to an ISP spokesperson.

One driver who came to pick up their cars said Monday’s blowing dust cloud was unlike anything he’d ever see on the interstate.

“I’ve driven this road over the years for two years,” Owen Davis said. “And I mean, I’ve never seen anything like this, but I’ve never been in a dust storm either.”

Any owners of vehicles that were traveling on the southbound lanes can call 217-685-4354. For the northbound lanes, drivers should call 618-346-3653.