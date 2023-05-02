DIVERNON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed down Interstate 55 again.

IDOT announced on Twitter they have closed the portion of I-55 between mile marker 72 and 80 Tuesday afternoon around 1:50 p.m. due to high winds limiting visibility. This is after the road was closed Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a second Blowing Dust Warning for Montgomery County, as well as the southern parts of Sangamon, Christian, and Shelby counties. The warning is set to expire at 6:00 pm in Montgomery County and 4:15 pm for the other counties.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.