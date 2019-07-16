Hygiene kits made for kids at border

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A shipment of supplies for kids at the southern border is being prepared in St. Joseph.

The Village’s First Methodist Church has gathered more than 20 volunteers to assemble hygiene kits. Those packages include two towels, soap, bandages, and more. Donations will pay for it all. Community leaders at the church say helping felt like the right thing to do.

“It makes you happy because you know it’s just part of what we’re supposed to do as people,” said Project Director Nada Cagle. “It’s to take care of one another and when you see a need to try and fill that need.”

“It’s great to see folks from, not only the church, but also the community and surrounding area come out and be a part of it,” said St. Joseph First Methodist Pastor Gene Turner. “It’s just fantastic to have that kind of support for a project.”

The packages will now go through Louisiana and be delivered to churches at the Mexican border. The group is already at 20 percent of their $1200 fundraising goal.