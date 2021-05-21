Hydrant flushing continues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WCIA) — If you’ve seen firefighters huddled around hydrants that are gushing water, there is not necessarily a fire nearby. The Springfield Fire Department has been testing hydrants for the past couple of weeks.

They do it every year to make sure they’re working. This also makes sure nothing is blocking the water flow.

The firefighters said hydrants rarely need to be replaced, just repaired. Members of the crew testing Friday said they last for decades. The oldest they flushed out for the day was installed in 1955.