DES MOINES, Iowa (WCIA) — Hyvee has withdrawn a variety of potato salads from their shelves.

“Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on, the grocery store chain said in a press release. “While final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results.”

The withdrawal includes potato salad, old fashioned potato salad, country style potato salad, Dijon mustard potato salad, green onion and egg potato salad, chipotle ranch potato salad, diced red skin potato salad, mealtime old fashioned potato salad, country style potato salad and Dijon mustard potato salad.

All of the affected products have expiration dates between July 31st and August 4 and are in Hy-Vee, Hyvee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations and their convenience stores across Illinois, Iowa, Kansa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products addressed in this withdrawal. However, customers are encouraged to dispose of product and not consume, or return to their local Hy-Vee for full refund.

Photo of a receipt for Hyvee potato salad

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.