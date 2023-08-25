CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As people are cranking their air conditioning to stay cool, one cooling repair company said they have received nonstop calls from people needing service.

217, Inc. had 50 to 75 calls on Thursday. Service Technician Drew Tome said he had been working nonstop since the morning.

“I’m not usually a sweater, but I’m sweating like crazy,” Tome said.

Tome said he had been on call since 7:30 a.m. He took seven house calls for HVAC repairs in four cities.

“They usually try to get us off at a reasonable time like 4:00 or 5:00,” Tome said. “Here lately, it’s been 6:00 and I know some guys are even working later than that.”

HVAC Dispatcher Marcy Sigler said this heat is even worse than last month.

“We’ve got people calling constantly,” Sigler said. “It started for me at 6:00 this morning getting messages saying, ‘I need to get you guys on schedule,’ and it’s just been going on nonstop since then,” Sigler said.

She said the repair company answered 500 to 750 calls this week alone. Her employees have gone to places like Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Farmer City and the University of Illinois campus.

“I keep in contact with them constantly, telling them to hydrate, telling them if they need anything, to call me,” Sigler added. “I’m trying to make it as smooth on them as possible.”

Sigler said she hopes customers can remain patient during the rise in demand and temperature. In the meantime, Tome said he hopes the weather cools down by the end of the week.

“I’m sore, tired, worn out by the time I get home, for sure,” he said. “Like I said, anytime it gets above 90, we usually expect it to be pretty busy out.”

Workers also said many cooling units have minor issues that are easily fixed. Regular maintenance like changing your filter every six months will help you prepare for excessive heat.