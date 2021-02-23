Hunting for space

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Kickapoo State Recreation Area may be quiet in the winter, but thousands visit every year.

Some of them are out-of-town visitors. Others visit regularly and are passionate about how important the park is to Central Illinois.

One of those people is Trevor Montgomery. He grew up in the area and says he’s participated in just about every activity the park has to offer. He contacted WCIA when he grew concerned that one activity was encroaching on another.

“There’s been a fairly good harmony as far as the sportsmen and the mountain bike riders over the years, until the expansion, and then it’s kind of just collapsed,” says Montgomery.

Last year, the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club, or KMBC, built a 5-mile trail extension. Trail 10 adds on to over 20 miles of existing trails — and the club plans to add more. Montgomery says the situation is less than ideal for hunters.

“People tend to get away from the trails as much as they could, when mountain bikers were going through there … The issue we’ve come into is they just have this constantly expanding trail system,” says Montgomery.

Members of KMBC have a much different perspective.

Director Anthony Maro says this trail system brings in people from all over the Midwest. It’s what brought his family back to Central Illinois and he says it plays a huge role in the health of the community.

“During peak season in 2020, we saw around 3,000 bikes per month come through the trail system,” says Maro.

KMBC worked with IDNR for about 10 years on the project. They discussed the best place to expand the trail system. Maro says they focused on areas that would have a minimal impact on other user groups. KMBC raised the money to build the trail and constructed it themselves.

“It’s really important that all the trails are connected so that they’re all accessible by bike once you get out there … Because of that, there are vast amounts of land that would just never work for mountain biking at Kickapoo … The other thing to point out is there are thousands of acres of land owned by IDNR in Kickapoo State Park and Middle Fork that is open to hunting. Bikes are allowed on a tiny portion of that land,” he says.

Kickapoo covers almost 4,000 acres. Park officials say the trails’ area of influence is several hundred. But that’s also why Montgomery says it’s important to bring up his concerns now. He believes some favoritism is at play.

“If we didn’t say anything about this expansion — when they make the next expansion and the next expansion — the area that the sportsmen have is just constantly shrinking to get away from mountain bikes,” says Montgomery.

Additionally, Montgomery says bikers still made their way onto hunting trails when they were supposed to be closed during firearm weekends — which led to safety concerns and more frustration.

“When I see these guys that have been hunting this property for 20 years, 30 years .. And they’re pretty much ready to quit and stop taking their grandkids because of what they’re dealing with, that bothers me,” says Montgomery.

Maro says many KMBC members are hunters — and says the two groups have had a good relationship for decades.

“We view hunting as both a necessary and a great way to enjoy the outdoors and we work really hard to communicate with our mountain biking community that the trails are closed for hunting,” says Maro.

Montgomery has taken his complaints to IDNR and Kickapoo Site Superintendent, Tim Edison. Edison says his team reviewed the number of hunting trips and mountain bike trips — and studied the economic impact of both. He says that showed them mountain biking could bring in more than $1 million a year to Vermilion County and the surrounding areas.

“We follow master management plans at Kickapoo where we try to maximize visitor use and opportunity, so we we sort of cater to people. The mountain bike trails are not just trails — they’re actually hiking trails as well so hunters can use these trails to access areas that they would like to hunt,” says Edison.

So is there a solution? Montgomery proposed one. He suggested closing the trails through the entire hunting season — from about October through the end of January. He says the plan is mutually beneficial because hunters can have their space and a long closure could prevent damage to the trails during the freeze/thaw season.

Maro says the change seems unnecessary because the trails are already shut down during firearm weekends.

But a compromise may be on the table.

It’s not a done deal — but Edison says a group is looking into keeping the trails closed for a longer period of time.

“This would end up being about a three week closure, not just on the weekends, but during the week as well … It’s trying to compromise so everyone can benefit from the park and enjoy the park,” says Edison.

While the debate over how to use the land at Kickapoo may not be over — there are a couple of things no one will debate. The land means a lot to the people who use it and they’ll continue to use it for years to come.

