CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For a second year, the Champaign Park District put on a scavenger hunt involving painted rocks called #ParksRock, ending on Oct. 3.

The community painted rocks and hid them throughout parks in Champaign for children to find. This year they expanded their program to include four scavenger hunts, with 30 rocks in 30 parks in 30 days.

They painted seven rocks to look like Dragon Balls from Dragon Ball Z to find. An additional challenge is finding the “One Rock to Rule Them All” for the younger kids participating.

There are 31 prize rocks in total, including the one rock to rule them all. So far, 24 rocks have been found.

“This shows the growth of the event since last year, and we have plans to make next September even better,” said Rachel Voss, Marketing Manager for the Champaign Park District.

On Monday, Sept. 26, they released a photo of where the “One Rock” was and a girl found the rock. The girl that found the “One Rock” received 10 complimentary Virginia Theatre movie passes and free concession coupons for a small popcorn and a drink, 5 Martens Center day passes, 5 Leonhard Recreation Center day passes, and a CPD swag bag.

The park district will give out free rock painting kits for kids on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Martens Center Grand opening. Go to the Champaign Park District’s website for more information.