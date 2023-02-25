MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you think Bigfoot is real or a myth, you can find out at Allerton Park and Retreat Center this March.

Allerton shared on their website that Illinois ranks fifth in Bigfoot sightings and reports 302 sightings on record, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Allerton needs your help finding Bigfoot on March 15.

Anyone is welcome to hunt down Bigfoot and search for clues through the Allerton trails. Be careful though, because Allerton said there may be some tricks out there to fool you.

All hunters should meet in the Main Parking Lot by 7 p.m. to find out where Bigfoot was last spotted. Hunters will then receive a map, build a hunting party or trek on their own to find Bigfoot’s lair.

The hunt costs $10/group. Allerton said that the leader of each group needs a paid ticket. Other team members should be registered as free ‘Add -ons.’ You can register here.

Allerton added that hunters only need to bring a flashlight and their wits to find Bigfoot.