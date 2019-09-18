Hundreds without power

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds are without power as of Tuesday evening.

Ameren’s outage map shows more than 1,900 don’t have power in Ford County. The problem is concentrated near Gibson City.

Ameren officials say crews responded around 5 p.m. to a broken pole. There was a broken circuit on the pole. They are currently working on the problem. Service is expected to be back around 9:45 p.m. At this time, they don’t know how the pole was broken.

Gibson City Police say they did not respond to any vehicle accidents involving pole or wire damage.