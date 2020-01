PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 300 people were given tickets for breaking Scott’s Law over the course of one week.

State police did a special enforcement between January 12-18 in honor of Trooper Christopher Lambert. He was killed last January when his squad car was hit while he was on scene of a three-car crash near Northbrook.

Troopers wrote 281 tickets for Scott’s Law violations, and 64 warnings. They also arrested 77 people.