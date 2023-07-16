SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — For the past week, friends of Emma Shafer have told stories about the 24-year-old. They all shared a similar theme.

“Emma was committed to every friendship she had and felt a sense of responsibility to care for others, no matter how significantly someone would was in her life,” Shafer’s friend Abby Robinson said.

Those friends tried to return the favor. Hundreds of them flooded the plaza in front of the Old State Capitol to honor her life.

“If you knew her — and a lot of us knew her — you knew she never met a stranger,” Reggie Guyton said. “Her joy was infectious. Her smile was wide and her eyes sparkle with just the right amount of good trouble.”

The 24-year-old Shafer was found stabbed to death in her home last Tuesday. She was known for her intense activism in the city. She was a part of a number of different groups, including the Faith Coalition for Common Good, the Immigrant Advocacy network, the Resistor Sisterhood and the Contact Ministry.

“Our Emma was a fierce advocate for everyone in our room and in our society,” Nick Dodson said. “All races, all genders, all ages, all nationalities, abilities and mobilities — she loved you, no matter who you were.”

Shafer’s cousin, Elle Ryan, told stories about how often she would listen to how much change Shafer wanted to bring to Springfield.

“I think that Emma would want us all to create some sort of change in her honor and to help the community and just embody her,” Ryan said.

That energy is what made her so impactful in Springfield, according to each and every speaker who came to the mic Sunday.

“I feel that Emma was a sunflower,” Betsy Dollar with the Springfield Art Association said. “She stood straight and tall. She was in full bloom. She brought joy to everyone in every setting. And everyone who has spoken tonight has referred to her as a shining light within our community.”

Police are still investigating Shafer’s death, and they have not arrested anyone. An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Gabriel Calixto — Shafer’s ex-boyfriend — from Bethalto. The Springfield Police Department is working with the U.S. Marshall’s office to find Calixto.