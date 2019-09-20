Hundreds protest climate change

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people around the world are fighting against climate change. Hundreds of them converged on the University of Illinois’ campus to spread that message.

“We have privilege being university college students, and we should use that privilege to amplify other people’s voices,” said local march organizer Abigaile Pstrzoch.

Everyone may come out for a different reason, but the cause uniting them is the same: Demanding action.

“The political climate, the actual environment; it’s all changing,” said Danville High School student and march participant Jamie Margolin.

“We just need to kindof reawaken ourselves, revive, and become restorative,” said march participant and Urbana resident George Hardebeck.

This march is part of something much larger – a climate strike in more than 150 countries. This past Wednesday, teen activists spoke in front of Congress, saying it has a responsibility to protect the planet from collapsing.

“People call my generation, generation z as if we are the last generation but we are not. we are refusing to be the last letter in the alphabet,” said climate activist Jamie Margolin.

This strike is part of Climate Week, and asks for an end to the age of fossil fuels. Organizers on U of I’s campus believe half the battle is spreading the word.

“I think it’s important to tell people on campus that there are people experiences real consequences of climate change,” said Pstrzoch.

She says everyone can do something to stop climate change, no matter how small.

“Eating less meat, indulging in less animal products is a great way, using reusable bags at the grocery store,” said Hall.

Organizers say the interest on U of I’s campus was inspiring.

“It really shows that people care and people are willing to spend their day fighting for something that they believe in,” said Pstrzoch.

The United Nation’s Climate Action Summit starts Monday. Countries will be held accountable the international commitments they made to cut global warming as part of the 2016 Paris Agreement.

There are different ways for people to get involved on campus and in the community. Students can join an environmentally-focused RSO. There are also non-university-related groups, like the 5th and Hill campaign, Sierra Club, and Prairie Rivers Network.