Hundreds of wreaths placed on fallen veterans’ graves

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of wreaths were placed on graves at the Danville National Cemetery Saturday morning.

Tammy and Keith Williams have been organizing the event for the past five years. Tammy said she never forgets the fallen soldiers.

“One of my main goals is to show that we still remember the sacrifice of these veterans out here,” she said. “We have people that have been killed in action and I like to make sure that those families know that it’s Christmas and we still know that they sacrificed a lot for us.”

The wreaths will remain out until January.

Wreaths Across America takes place every December at more than 2,100 locations across the U.S., at sea and abroad.

